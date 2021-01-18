Patricia “Pat” K. Fulford, 81, Greentown, passed away at 9:39 p.m. Friday, January 15, 2021, at her home. She was born January 26, 1939, in New Castle, PA, the daughter of Theodore and Clara (Anderson) Kerr. On November 10, 1979, she married Bobby Fulford, and he survives.
Pat was a 1957 graduate of Union High School in New Castle, PA. She worked as an accounting clerk at ITT Educational Services for 15 years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Greentown. Her hobbies included reading, gardening, sewing, and knitting. She enjoyed line dancing and her time at New Port Richey, FL, with her husband Bobby. Pat loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Bobby, she is survived by her children, Scott (Jennifer) Brown, Timothy (Tricia) Brown, Michelle Arnett, Linda (Larry) Byers, Brenda (Eric) Foland, Karen (Rick) Rust, Mike (Susie) Fulford; sister, Cathy (Ken) Snyder; 26 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Theodore Kerr; mother, Clara Kerr; brother, Ted Kerr; granddaughter, Lea Byers; and grandson, Ryan Rust.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to Noon, Friday, January 21, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Greentown, 127 S. Meridian St., Greentown. Funeral service will follow at Noon on Friday with Pastor Brian White officiating. Masks and social distance required to attend the visitation and funeral. Private burial will take place in Marion National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Pat’s memory to First United Methodist Church in Greentown, or Elara Caring, 2751 Albright Rd., Kokomo, IN 46902. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com. Hasler-Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
