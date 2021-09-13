Patricia "Pat" Ellen (Thompson) Kendall

Patricia “Pat” Ellen Kendall, 85, Greentown, passed away 4:40 am Saturday September 11, 2021, at home. She was born January 26, 1936, in Monterey, IN, the daughter of the late Lawrence Virgil and Mary Catherine (Deckman) Thompson. On January 29, 1954, she married Emmett “Wayne” Kendall, and he preceded her in death in February 2005.

Pat was a 1954 graduate of Mississinewa High School. She was a farm wife and homemaker who cared for her husband and children. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital and held various positions for a total of 50 years before she retired in 2018. Pat was a member of Jerome Christian Church. She was a sports fanatic. Her favorite team was the Chicago Cubs. She was an animal lover and enjoyed playing Scrabble with her sister-in-law Glennis Kendall. Pat was an excellent writer who documented her traveling experiences.

Pat is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (Dan) Norris, Laura Hamilton; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Catherine Thompson; husband, Wayne Kendall; brothers, Lawrence “Dick” Richard Thompson, Charles “Butch” Alan Thompson; son-in-law, Steve Hamilton; sisters-in-law, Ruby Kay Thompson, Patricia Fern Thompson.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1 to 2 pm Thursday September 16, 2021, at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 112 East Main Street Greentown, IN 46936. Funeral service will begin at 2 pm on Thursday at the funeral home, with Pastor David Stokes officiating. Burial will follow in Kendall Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Pat’s memory to the Hospital Cheer Guild, 1907 West Sycamore Street, Kokomo, IN 46901. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.