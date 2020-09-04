Patricia (Pat) E. (Warner) Duncan

Patricia E. Duncan, 80, of Kokomo, went home to be with the Lord at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her home in Kokomo. She was born April 27, 1940 in Illinois to Eldon and Clarissa (Wiser) Warner.
Pat graduated from Logansport High School in 1958. She married Richard Duncan on October 27, 1961 and he survives. Pat retired from Delco Electronics in Kokomo with over 30 years’ service. After retirement she worked part time for Jeanie’s Cleaners. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening and trips to the casinos. She was also a member of UAW Local #292.
Surviving family include her husband Richard Duncan of Kokomo; her daughter, Debbie (Paul) Kingery, Sharpsville; her grandchildren, Jennifer Rinehart, Mitchell Duncan and Kyle Kingery. She is also survived by several great grandchildren and her siblings, June Hochstetler, Becky Patterson, Linda Key, Billy Warner and Richard Warner. She is preceded in death by her parents, son, David Lee Duncan, and siblings, Larry Warner, Bob Warner, Dean Warner and Sue Miller.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 with Pastor Jerry Van Auken officiating. Visitation will take place from 12 noon until the time of services at 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Galveston Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to Elara Caring Hospice and nurses Stephanie Morris and Candace Beck. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
