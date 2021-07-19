Patricia "Pat" Ann Anderson

Patricia “Pat” Ann (Cunningham) Anderson, 80, Forest, passed away 7:06 pm Friday July 16, 2021, at her home. She was born June 21, 1941, in Frankfort, IN, the daughter of the late Kenneth Raymond and Nellie (Kantzer) Cunningham. On November 3, 1961, she married Conda Gene Anderson, and he preceded her in death on August 29, 2008.
Pat was a 1959 graduate of Frankfort High School. She was a homemaker and farm wife who helped raise her children and cared for her family. She assisted her husband with mill wright work. Pat enjoyed reading books, doing crossword puzzles, and quilting. Her favorite television shows to watch were NCIS, Criminal Minds, and Blue Bloods.
Pat is survived by her children, Lori Ann (James) Martin, Tammy Sue (Jim) Hinton; brothers, Jerry Cunningham, Billy (Rose) Cunningham; grandchildren, Stephanie Ann Crockett, Christopher Raymond Howard Crockett, Kathrine Leeann Martin, Melissa Sue Montgomery, Crystal Ann Montgomery, Joseph Allen Montgomery; great-grandchildren, Izach, Paige, Skyler, Tamara, Ayveon, Layla, Drayden, Cecilia, and Alyssa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Carl Raymond Anderson; siblings, Tommy Cunningham, Charles Cunningham, Gary Cunningham, Glenn Cunningham, Robert “Bobby” Cunningham, Betty Hindsley, Russell Cunningham; and great-grandson, TJ Montgomery.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 pm to 7 pm Thursday July 22, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, Russiaville, IN 46979. There is no funeral service scheduled. Burial will take place later in Bacon Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Pat’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 5635 West 96th Street Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
