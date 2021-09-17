Patricia Michele Reed Carter, 47, Kokomo, passed away at 12:08 p.m. Monday, September 13, 2021 at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. She was born July 29, 1974 in Chicago Heights, IL to James and Karen (Roberts) Reed. On August 8, 2020, she married Brent Carter and he survives.
Patricia was a feisty Leo who loved life, animals, especially lions, and cherished time spent with her family, but most of all, her grandchildren. Some of her hobbies included scrapbooking, online gaming and collecting Hot Wheels cars.
She is survived by her husband, Brent Carter; Mother, Karen Roberts; daughter, Melissa Carter; siblings, Duane (Joan) Reed, Mary Kay (John) Burciaga, Krista Reed, and Jim (Stephany) Reed; grandchildren, Hannah, Hayden, Nakya, Mikayla, Savannah, Christopher, Christine and Christiana; mother-in-law, Paula Stephen; nieces and nephews, Mando, Jessica, Emily, Tyler, Petyon, Clayton and Alexa; as well as many friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Reed.
A memorial service celebrating Patricia’s life will be at 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 West Lincoln Road. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 pm. until 6:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.