Patricia Marie Smith

Patricia M. (Walsh) Smith, 79, Greentown, died at 9:20 P.M, Monday, August 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at home. Born July 29, 1941, in South Boston, she was a daughter of Michael F. and Mary B. (Kane) Walsh. On November 9, 1967, in Virginia, she married Thomas O. Smith who preceded her in death on August 23, 2005.
She graduated from Girls High School and was a loving homemaker as well as having worked for the CIA and Delco Electronics. She enjoyed her grandchildren, playing cards, making homemade rolls, family time and gatherings.
Surviving are her two daughters Michele and husband Gary Burns, Jamestown, IN; Kathleen and husband Matthew Hendricks, Greentown, IN; a son Thomas and wife Jessica Smith, New Milford, CT; eleven grandchildren Austin Smith, Ashley Burns, Briley Burns, Marrin Kindley, Aidan Smith, Cassie Smith, Katie Hendricks, Traetin Richardson, Mickey Burns, Ella Smith, Lauren Hendricks. One brother Michael (Mickey) Walsh, 2 sisters Barbara Walsh Sances, and Margaret (Peggy) Walsh, and several nieces and nephews.
A short prayer will be said Saturday August 29, 2020 11:00am at Ellers Mortuary 3400 S Webster Street Kokomo, IN 46902 with a procession afterwards to Greenlawn Cemetery in Greentown, IN for a graveside service.
Visitation will be Friday August 28, 2020 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm at the funeral home.
You may find Patricia’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com where you can order flowers or leave a message for the family.
Contributions may be made on Patricia’s behalf to the American Heart Association 6500 Technology Center Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46278