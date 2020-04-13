Patricia Lynn VanNatter, age 51, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 in Kokomo. She was born on June 28, 1968 to the late David and Judith (Collins) Williams.
Patricia graduated from Kokomo High School. Following graduation, she spent some time working for Dan’s Bakery in Kokomo, and then worked for Functional Devices in Russiaville. When she wasn’t working, Patricia enjoyed cooking, sharing recipes with others, and listening to music.
Patricia is survived by her sister, Laurie Coalburn; niece, Angel Wagers; nephews, Adam Hughes, Eli Cook, and Brandon Williams; and several great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in passing by a sister, Shelly Jaenicke.
There are no services scheduled for Patricia at this time. Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home is handling her arrangements.