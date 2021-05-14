Patricia Louise Guess

Patricia Louise (Schembre) Guess 67, of Daytona Beach, FL passed away on May 7, 2021 at Life's Journey of Avon. She was born on September 28, 1953 in Kokomo to Joseph James and Arlene (Deboy) Schembre.
Pat was married to Jack Guess and he passed away on March 10, 2018 after being together for over 40 years. She retired as an accountant. Pat was always there to help others in need and never wanted any acknowledgement for it. She would spend some of her free time helping feed the homeless veterans and working at the St Vincent DePaul thrift shop. Pat loved golfing, working with stained glass and tending to her garden and was young at heart when she spent time with her nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her sisters; Judy (Schembre) Wray, Beverly Schembre, brothers; Jim and Lecia Schembre, Joe and Rebecca Schembre, along with several nieces and nephews. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband; Jack, parents; Joseph and Arlene Schembre, sister; Connie (Schembre) Calkin; brother-in-law John Wray.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 1 to 2:30 pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel. A rosary service will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday, May 21, 2021. Friends and family are invited to Sun King Community Center downtown Kokomo from 4pm to 8pm for food and drinks to remember Pat. Memorial contributions may be given to the Junior Diabetes Foundation.