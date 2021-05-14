Patricia Louise Guess

LAGRANGE — Indiana’s economy fared better overall in 2020 than most people expected, Indiana State Senator Sue Glick (R-LaGrange), told a crowd gathered Thursday for lunch at the American Legion Post in LaGrange. And because of those good economic numbers, as well as the influx of federal stimulus dollars into the state coffers, Glick said state legislators had one of the most productive sessions that she’s ever seen in her more than a decade in Indianapolis.