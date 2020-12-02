Patricia L. “Pat” (Jacobs) McCormack

Patricia “Pat” Lou (Jacobs) McCormack, 82, of Tipton, was called to her eternal home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was born on February 3, 1938 in Madison Township, just northwest of Hobbs, in Tipton County. She was one of seven children born to Darst Lavon Jacobs and Mary Ester (Good) Jacobs.
A graduate of Tipton High School, Pat lived and worked in Tipton County for most of her life. She was an instrumental part of the founding and success of McCormack Printing Impressions, which continues as a second-generation family owned and operated business today. She also worked for FMC and Tipton Municipal Utilities.
Pat married Francis Thomas Eugene “Gene” McCormack, the love of her life, on April 25,1959 at St. John the Baptist Church in Tipton. She was blessed with 55 years of marriage, 5 children, 24 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Pat was a devoted mother and grandmother, with no shortage of time, love, and care to give to her family and to others. The gifts and wisdom she shared live on in all who knew her. An avid reader, she was active in the church, an Associate of the Congregation of St Joseph and gave of her time, talent, and treasure over the course of several decades. Pat shared that her faith has grown and matured in the Catholic Church and that she had been greatly blessed by knowing and being influenced by all the parishioners of St. John’s and especially those in the Sacred Heart Bible Study Group.
She is survived by her children Kevin (Sherry), Brian (Maria Hickman), Sean (Lori), Mary Frances Fernung (Steve), and Christopher (Suzanne); grandchildren, Jacinta Perkinson (Jim), Kelly Kendall (AJ), Orion McCormack, Kegan Fernung (Dr. Lauren Prusinski-Fernung), Stephanie Novak (Justin), Ashley VanOsdol (Jon), Kathleen Fahlsing (Andrew), Joshua McCormack, Kieran McCormack (Elizabeth), Timyael Novicki (Nate), Jade Garmon (Isaac), Connor McCormack, Conlan Fernung (Ashlee), John Patrick McCormack, Brenna Rankin (Joey), Eli McCormack, Caleb McCormack, Stephen Fernung, Brigid Fernung, Ethan McCormack, Colleen Fernung, Ruth McCormack, Venita McCormack; great-grandchildren, Damian Bell, Bruce Novak, Desmond Perkinson, Paislee Fernung, Lolette McCormack, Luke Garmon, and Kenly Kendall, and numerous nieces and nephews living all over the United States, Ireland, England and Thailand.
She was preceded in death by her parents Darst and Mary Ester Jacobs, husband Gene McCormack, siblings Steve Jacobs and Mary Ellen Hussong, brother in-law’s Tom Hussong and Kent Kleyla, granddaughter Hannah Elizabeth Fernung and great-granddaughter Kolby Ann Kendall.
Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Retreat & Conference Center this Saturday, December 5, beginning at 11 a.m., followed by the Rosary at 11:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Dennis Goth presiding. Pat will be laid to eternal rest next to her husband at the St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Young-Nichols Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Church Building Fund, 335 Mill Street, Tipton, IN, 46072, online giving at https://osvhub.com/stjohnstipton/funds/new-church-building-fund.