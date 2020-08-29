Patricia L. Cassis

Patricia Louise Cassis, 84, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on August 21, 2020. She was born on August 3, 1936 in Kokomo, IN the daughter of Carl and Wilma (Dillman) Stiner. On September 30, 1961 she married Ronald Cassis who preceded her in death.
Patricia attended Kokomo High School. She worked at Delco Electronics until she decided to become a homemaker. She attended Abundant Life Church. She loved her lord and savior. Her hobbies were gardening, wrapping gifts and making jewelery. The biggest love of her life was her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in their sports, quarter midget racing and attending music programs. She was very strong willed with anything she did. We know she would have said, "Understand in your hearts I've only gone to rest a little while as long as I have the love of each of you." Thank you to everyone that helped take care of Mom especially her family, Bloom assisted living, Saint Ascension Hospital and Howard Community Hospital. She will never be forgotten. God Bless Mom and take care of her Lord and we will be together again with all our loved ones.
Surviving relatives include son Ramon Cassis (Susan) of Greentown, IN; daughter Mitzi Rivers (Scott) of Peru, IN; grandchildren Brandi Cassis; Courtney Zook (Trent); Dominque Boles (Brandon); Meredith Fouts; Nicholas Fouts; Samuel Rivers; Storm Rivers; Olivia Cobian (Jose); great grandchildren Addison, Kayden, Ellison, Cassis, Raelynn Boles; Noah, Coen Zook; Milla Fouts; brother Danny Stiner (Penny); sister Carol McKinney (Larry); sister-in-law Mary Stiner; brother-in-laws Robert Cassis (Jane), Richard Cassis and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, mother and father-in-laws Alex and Helen Cassis, siblings Gloria Julius, Bill Stiner, Bonnie Stepler, William Carl Stiner, Jr. and Jimmy Stiner; sister-in-law Carolyn Cassis; Barbara Cassis; sister and brother-in-law Betty and John Eklem; niece Robin Sue Julius; nephew Drew McKinney.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be 12:00 - 2:00 PM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.