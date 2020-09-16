Patricia Kay (Houser) Michner

Patricia Kay Michner, 75, Greentown went to her heavenly home with family by her side on September 11, 2020. She was born August 16, 1945 in Kokomo to Vivian (Peacock) Houser Newton and Harold Houser.
Pat was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, aunt, sister and friend.
Patricia attended Kokomo High School and retired from Delco after ten years. Patricia was a proud mother, grandmother and homemaker and enjoyed decorating for the holidays, especially Fall, and playing games with her family. Patricia had several dogs throughout her life which gave her much joy. She was a prayer warrior and truly loved our Lord. She will be dearly and greatly missed by many.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Jerry L. Michner, Sr., along with children, Kristi (Timothy) Coyle of Lakeland, FL, Kelli (Matthew) Chinski of Fernandina Beach, FL, and Jerry L. Michner Jr. (Nancy) of Highland, IN. Grandchildren, Kelsey (Andrew) DeForest, Levi Perkins, Jordan Perkins, Micaiah (Jenny) Perkins, Trisha (Nathan) Stelari, Lisa (Seth) Richardson, Jeffrey Michner, and Evan (fiancé, Megan) Michner . Great Grandchildren, Aria, Ella, Maddi, and John and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Patricia was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Vivian Houser Newton and Harold Houser; step-father, Maurice Newton; sister, Irene “Tudy” & Carl Smith; brother, Joseph Houser (Rhonda).
Funeral service will be Friday following the visitation at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Matt Skiles officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greentown. Visitation will be on Friday, September 18th from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
