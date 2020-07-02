Patricia Joan Linville, 81, of Kokomo, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 1:07 PM, at St. Vincent Kokomo. She was born to the late Paul W. and Dorthea M. (Hughes) Martin in Kokomo on August 10, 1938.
Patricia retired from General Motors in 1998. She was a member of the UAW #292. Patricia enjoyed going to casinos, horse-back riding and listening to live music.
She is survived by her son, Brett Linville; daughters, Wendy Martin and Brenda (Tony) Raffaelli; granddaughter, Tanna Highlen; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother; and two sisters.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 4pm until 8pm at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 West Alto Rd., Kokomo. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 4 at 11am, also at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be payable to Folds of Honor, envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.