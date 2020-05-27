Patricia Ann Peterson (Kidwell), 84 of Kokomo, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in her home surrounded by her girls. She was born to Curtis Cook and Alma (Boruff) Cook in Morristown, TN., on May 6, 1936, and she was raised by Annie Elizabeth Cook, her stepmother.
Pat graduated from Eastern High School. She worked for General Motors for over 30 years, retiring in 1997. Pat was an active member of the Gallilean Missionary Baptist Church of Kokomo. She enjoyed attending the Karaoke nights with her friends. She loved spending time with her family and her great grandbabies.
Surviving Pat is her eldest daughter, Michelle Lakey and her children Christopher Eaker (Sara), Travis Peterson (Alexia), and Brandy Launius (Steve), daughter Tina Power (Tom) and her children, Thomas Power (Christine), Nicole Scales (Undre), and Angela Maple (Matthew), daughter Nancy Akin (David) and her children, Thomas Justin Thompson, Cara Lee (Josh "Fluffy"), and Tiffany Bradley (Jerry), daughter Teresa Peterson and her children Aleigha Smalls, Mattie R. Peterson II and Tremayne Hobson Jr., and the youngest daughter, Patricia Diana McGregor (Pernell), and her children, Gary Wayne Peterson (Ashlay), Theresa Torres (Eric), and Tyler Nix, daughter in law Janet Bailey and her children Canan Horton, and Nathan Horton (Amanda), and Tom Hortons children Dawn Lecole, Rachel Siau (David) and Jenny Kopp (Eric), sister Nancy Dauenhauer, 56 great grandchildren, and nine great great grandchildren, sister in law Martha Hobbs, brother in law Jimmy Ray Gay, and a life long friend, Crazy Teresa Wilson (Kenny) and several extended family members.
Those preceding her in death are her parents, husband Thomas Justin Peterson, an infant son, a brother and one sister, two stepsons, Gary Wayne and Thomas Richard Horton. and a granddaughter, Angel, and several brothers and sisters in law.
Funeral services for Patricia will take place at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center on Friday May 29, 2020. Visiting hours will take place from 12pm to 2pm followed by a funeral service with Pastor Darrell Colburn officiating. Burial will follow at Albright cemetery.