Patricia Ann “Patti” Mula, 73, Kokomo, passed away at 5:09 am Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born February 9, 1947, in Michigan City, IN, the daughter of the late John W. & Irene (Klosinski) Brady. On August 31, 1968, in Michigan City, she married Roddy Mula and he survives.
Patti was a 1965 graduate of St. Mary’s High School and a 1968 graduate of Holy Cross School of Nursing where she received her RN degree. After graduating from Holy Cross School of Nursing, she was a charge nurse at St. Anthony's Hospital in Michigan City. She then was a nurse in the Pediatric Department at St. Joseph Hospital in Kokomo for 11 years. After her 4th child was born, she became a stay at home mom, but continued to serve others. Patti volunteered for the American Red Cross, was a Brownie Troup leader, and she served as a Chaplain at St. Joseph Hospital. She also taught Natural Family Planning classes and helped put on Marriage Encounter weekends with the church. Her hobbies included: sewing, reading, bird watching, watching the snow fall and spending time with her family. Patti was a devout Catholic and member of St. Patrick's Church Kokomo.
"I want to be remembered for my childlike ways and how on this day, Jan. 25, 2020, I caught snowflakes on my tongue. I want to be remembered for living my faith and I also want people to know a good sense of humor is healthy. I even laugh at myself".
Along with her husband Roddy, Patti is survived by her children, Tammy L. (David) Szymczak, Rod A. (Elizabeth) Mula, TJ (Erynn) Mula, Suzanne M. (Robert) Hunter, Patrick M. Mula, Brian J. (Melissa) Mula, Jennifer A. Mula, Kathleen E. (Richard) Morgan, and Theresa A. Mula; 18 grandchildren; brother, John (Margaret) Brady; niece, Katie (Keith) Roxo; and nephew, Tom Brady.
Patti was preceded in death by her parents; and pre term infant, Frances Mula.
Private funeral services will be held at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Rev. Fr. Brian Dudzinski officiating. Private burial will be held in Albright Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Patti’s memory to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1204 N. Armstrong Street, Kokomo, IN 46901. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
