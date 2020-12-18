Patricia Ann Keller

Patricia "Patty" A. Keller, 75, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. She was born on June 11, 1945 in Kokomo, Indiana the daughter of William and Mary (Skaggs) Morris. On May 13, 1964 she married Richard E. Keller who preceded her in death on August 13, 2013.
Patty enjoyed being a mother and raising her son. She loved being around neighborhood children and hanging out at the swimming pools. She also enjoyed playing bingo and bowling. Patty worked at Delco, Ducky's Restaurant and Fitzy's Lounge in Kokomo.
Surviving relatives include her son, John Keller of Kokomo, IN; four grandchildren, Samantha Lane of Kokomo, IN; Jennifer Keller (Ishmael Cosley) of Kokomo, IN; Emily Cuthbert (Levan) of Kokomo, IN; Taylor Keller of Kokomo, IN; three great grandchildren, Leyton Lane, Julianna Cosley; Jamael Cosley; sister, Nancy Morris; great friends, Dana Mussial and Jon Dillon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Carolyn Jones.
Services will be 1:00PM Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo. Burial will follow at Kokomo Memorial Park. Visitation 12:00PM until 1:00PM at the funeral home. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com