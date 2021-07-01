Patricia Ann Higgins (Trish) or Sis, 73, passed from death into life (John 5: 24) on June 25th, 2021. Trish was born to Joe D. and Holly (Ellenburg) Causey the first of five children in Sikeston Missouri.
Trish was a 1967 Kokomo High School graduate. She went on to graduate from Marian College School of Nursing in 1981. After graduation, she went on to work as a RN in the IU Health Network in Indianapolis for 37 years.
Trish was diagnosed with ALS, once commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, but she didn’t allow this to stop her enjoyment of life. Trish enjoyed antiquing and reading a good mystery. She had a passion for country music and watching her British TV series. We had a joke in the family that Sis never met a stranger and that she loved chatting with people and finding out their life story.
Trish loved her nieces Hollie and Hope and wanted everyone to know how proud she was of them. Trish was such a proud mom that she still referred to her only son as her “ baby”.
Trish is survived by her son Robert DeCourtney Higgins lll, and partner Jennifer Sandman, Doyle (Rose) Causey - brother, Nancy Hostetler - sister, Kathy Speedy (David) - sister, Hollie Speedy, Hope Speedy - nieces. She was preceded in death by both of her parents and by her brother Ricky Causey.
The family would like to thank Guardian Angel Hospice agency especially Cassie and Erica. We would also like to thank Father Haan and godmother Maggie Hartman for their spiritual support. A special thank you goes out to friend Ann-Marie Brennan and to her special friend of over 50 years Barb Murphy.
Our family owes a debt of gratitude to our sister Nancy Hostetler for the love and care that she provided for our sister Trish during her most challenging time. We would like to thank everyone for your prayers, love and support during this very difficult Journey. Family was able to have a private goodbye in an intimate setting.
Patricia Ann Higgins (Trish) or Sis, 73, passed from death into life (John 5: 24) on June 25th, 2021. Trish was born to Joe D. and Holly (Ellenburg) Causey the first of five children in Sikeston Missouri.Trish was a 1967 Kokomo High School graduate. She went on to graduate from Marian College School of Nursing in 1981. After graduation, she went on to work as a RN in the IU Health Network in Indianapolis for 37 years.Trish was diagnosed with ALS, once commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, but she didn’t allow this to stop her enjoyment of life. Trish enjoyed antiquing and reading a good mystery. She had a passion for country music and watching her British TV series. We had a joke in the family that Sis never met a stranger and that she loved chatting with people and finding out their life story.Trish loved her nieces Hollie and Hope and wanted everyone to know how proud she was of them. Trish was such a proud mom that she still referred to her only son as her “ baby”.Trish is survived by her son Robert DeCourtney Higgins lll, and partner Jennifer Sandman, Doyle (Rose) Causey - brother, Nancy Hostetler - sister, Kathy Speedy (David) - sister, Hollie Speedy, Hope Speedy - nieces. She was preceded in death by both of her parents and by her brother Ricky Causey.The family would like to thank Guardian Angel Hospice agency especially Cassie and Erica. We would also like to thank Father Haan and godmother Maggie Hartman for their spiritual support. A special thank you goes out to friend Ann-Marie Brennan and to her special friend of over 50 years Barb Murphy.Our family owes a debt of gratitude to our sister Nancy Hostetler for the love and care that she provided for our sister Trish during her most challenging time. We would like to thank everyone for your prayers, love and support during this very difficult Journey. Family was able to have a private goodbye in an intimate setting.