Patricia Ann Ford

Patricia A. Ford, 90, of Kokomo, passed away Saturday morning, July 17, 2021 at Five Star Residences of Northwoods, Kokomo. Born October 8, 1930 in Kokomo, she is the daughter of the late Garry F. and Mary Elizabeth (Lorenz) Bagwell. She was a 1949 graduate of Kokomo High School. On April 14, 1949 in Kokomo, she married Robert A. Ford. She was a homemaker, a devoted wife, and loving mother. She was a member of the Red Hat Society of Kokomo. She enjoyed listening to bluegrass music, square-dancing, shopping, and traveling. Pat attended First Church of the Nazarene and Fairview Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sons: Stephen K. (Julia) Ford, Roger K. (Judith) Ford; two daughters: Susan L. Ford and Lori A. Ford; one brother: Bill (Becky) Bagwell; one sister: Nancy (Ronald) Arnett; four grandchildren: Amanda L. (Jimmy) Wilson, Melanie L. Ford, Staci (Scott) Market, and Sarah (Carlo) McBride; seven great grandchildren: Morgan, McKenna, and Madison Wilson, Dane and Nora Market, Josephine and Harley McBride.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers: Garry Bagwell Jr., Richard Bagwell, and Jim Bagwell; two sisters: Mary Ellen Cope and Barbara Gerhart.
A special thank you from the family to the staff of Five Star Residences of Northwoods and Compassus Hospice Care. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, Kokomo
Funeral Services will be at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 3pm. with Pastor Steven Sherwood officiating. The family will receive friends prior from 1pm to 3pm. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery.