Patricia Ann (Ferguson) Moore, 70, of Tipton died at 6:00 a.m. on August 2, 2021 at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis. She was born in Elwood, Indiana on November 6, 1950 to John N. & Constance B. (Boyd) Ferguson.
Patricia worked at several places throughout the years before retiring in 2011. She worked at Mallory’s in Frankfort, was a custodian at St. John the Baptist School, a Library Aid at Belzer Middle School in Lawrence, and at Home Depot in Indianapolis. She attended elementary school at St. John the Baptist School and transferred to the Tipton School system after elementary school where she graduated with the Class of 1968. Patricia was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Tipton.
Patricia loved to read, knit, crochet, play Bingo, and watch movies. She enjoyed spending time with people and especially enjoyed family gatherings. Patricia was an active participant in the bakes sales for the family team Memories-R-4-Ever as part of the Relay for Life of Tipton County. She was an honorary survivor of the 2018 Relay for Life. Patricia loved animals, especially her dogs.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth R. Moore of Bethesda, Maryland; mother, Constance Ferguson of Tipton; six siblings, Joseph E. Ferguson and wife Debbie, Charles N. Ferguson and wife Dayna, Cathy T. Ferguson, Paul J. Ferguson, Jeanne Majors and husband Steve, and Theresa A. Kimbler and husband Troy all of Tipton; aunts, Cecilia Stone and Jeanne Stobinski.
She is also survived by her five nieces, Tricia Harris, Emily Ferguson, Heather Majors, Mary Majors, and Rachel Majors; five nephews, Benjamin Ferguson, Christopher Ferguson, Alan Ferguson, Zach Ferguson, and Craig Ferguson; along with several great nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral mass will take place Saturday, August 7, at 12:00 Noon at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Tipton with Rev. Dennis Goth presiding. Visitation will begin with a Rosary service at 10:00A.M. Saturday at the church and last until mass time. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to St. John’s Catholic Church for the building project, 335 Mill Street, Tipton, Indiana, 46072, or the Tipton County Humane Society, P.O. Box 237, Tipton, Indiana, 46072.