Patricia Ann Chapel, 68, went to be with the Lord on May 8, 2021. She was born on July 3, 1952 in Tomato, Arkansas to John Robert and Mildred Juanita (Dingler) Walters.
After spending most of her life as a homemaker, she went back to school and earned her GED. She enjoyed playing bingo, with every Saturday being "game night" at her house. Her house was where everyone gathered and spent time together. Spending time with her grandbabies, family, and friends is what she cherished the most.
Surviving are the love of her life, Steven K. Dillman of Kokomo; children, Michelle Turnpaugh, Danny Chapel Jr., Karen Chapel and Nick Dillman, all of Kokomo; grandchildren, Breanna Chapel, Johnathon Chapel, Nathaniel Chapel, Caidyn Cashin, Shane Chapel, Kianna Cashin, Orion Dillman and Makenna Turnpaugh; great grandchildren, Sophia Chapel, Jaxon Chapel, Zayne Chapel, Amyiah Chapel and Carter Chapel; siblings, James Walters (Jane), Connie Shelton and her significant other Brad Bennett, all of Kokomo. Rick Walters (Sandy) of Greentown, Debby Pasley of Oakland City and Danny Walters (Phyllis) of Arkansas.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; 3 sisters, Joyce Scott (Don), Helen Causey (Ivan) and Jean Robbins (Charles); 2 brothers, John and Pete; a brother-in-law, Todd Pasley; a son-in-law, Jeremy Parker and a daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Chapel.
A Celebration of Life for Patricia will be held from 2-5pm on Friday, May 14 at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel. Masks will be required to be worn while in the building.
Memorial contributions can be made to benefit cancer research.