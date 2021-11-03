Patricia Ann Beeler

Patricia A. Beeler, 75, of Kokomo, passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Howard Community Regional Hospital in Kokomo. She was born June 22, 1946, to the late Betty J. (Winninger) Osborn and Warren F. "Ozzie" Osborn in Kokomo. Pat married Bill Beeler at Beamer Methodist church in Kokomo on June 26, 1965. He survives her. Pat graduated from Kokomo High School with the class of 1964. She worked for Delco Electronics for 32 years, retiring in 1996. Pat enjoyed reading, collecting dolls and figurines, visiting the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee, and spending time with loved ones. Surviving is her loving husband of 56 years, Billie L. Beeler; daughter, Gina R. (Beeler) Amos (husband Charles); grandchildren, Ariel M. Jordan, Aaron D. Vossler, Richelle L. Vossler, and Brianna L. Beeler (whom Pat raised), close sister-in-laws Judy L. (Meeks) Beeler and Pat A. (Beeler) Crume, and many loved nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her grandparents, Albert D. Osborn and Lillian (Thompson) Osborn; Warren F. Winninger and F. Blanche (Gordon) Winninger; brother, Robert W. "Bobbie" Osborne; sister, Judy (Osborne) Bozek; and son, William L. "Billy" Beeler.
Services for Patricia will be held Friday, October 29, 2021, at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel at 1pm. with Pastor Glen Beeler officiating. There is a one hour public visitation from 12-1pm. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens cemetery. The Pallbearers are recognized as Jeff Beeler, Brian Beeler, Mike Crume, Brian Osborn, Chris Keene and Steve Keene. If you wish to leave a contribution in Pat's memory, donate to We Care Kokomo and/or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
