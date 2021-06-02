Pat Woods, 81 of Arcadia died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born in Gibson County, Indiana on October 10, 1939 to Herman B. and Dorothy Marie (Kirby) Woods. He married Margaret L. (Tebbe) in 1980.
The family will gather at the park in Princeton, Indiana on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Noon and invites friends to accompany them on a brief excursion around the area as they honor Pat. The group will reconvene at 1:00 at the park for a time of remembrance, celebration and refreshments.
On Sunday, June 6 at 2:00 p.m. the family will gather again at Pat’s home in Arcadia, Indiana for a time to celebrate his life and share memories.
