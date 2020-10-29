Pat Woods, 81 of Arcadia died peacefully at his home on Tuesday October 27, 2020. He was born in Gibson County, Indiana on October 10, 1939 to Herman B. and Dorothy Marie (Kirby) Woods. He married Margaret L. (Tebbe) in 1980.
Pat was retired from Continental Steel. He was a gun enthusiast, studying the intricate workings of several different models. He enjoyed trap and skeet shooting as well as hunting. Pat had a love for dogs, raising and breeding many over the years.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret, children Patrick R. Woods, SueEllen Woods, Richard Woods and wife Julie, Louie Kensley and wife Diane, and Richard Nesvig and wife Ashley. Grandchildren are, Patrick, James, Charli, Mae, LE, Ryann, Megan, Lucas, Lydia and Dylan. He has six great-grandchildren, Heaven, Patrick, Kaylee, Robert, Evalynn and Parker. Pat has several siblings. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Nicholas.
A gathering to celebrate his life will occur at a later date in 2021.
