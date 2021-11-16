Patricia “Pat” Egler, 94 of Kempton passed away peacefully on November 11, 2021 at IU North Hospital. She was born January 2, 1927 to Earl and Emma (Harrell) Hodson in Hamilton County.

Pat graduated from Kempton High School and was a member of the Kempton Christian Church. She enjoyed the many years that she worked as a bookkeeper at Kempton Grain and in the lab at Stokely–Van Camp in Tipton. However, her greatest joys were her family and life on the farm.

Pat loved her daughters’ participation in band and 4-H and sharing her love of homemaking and farm life with her grandchildren. She was active for many years in the Tipton County and Jefferson Township Farm Bureau, Tipton County Home Extension Club, Kempton Christian Church’s Ladies’ Aide Society and socializing with friends through the ABC and Euchre clubs.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Robert “Bob” Egler, in 1991, a sister Jean Leininger, a brother Max Hodson, and her parents.

Pat is survived by two daughters, Carol Hinshaw (Craig) of Davison, Michigan and Sherry Fischer (Randy) of Noblesville; five grandchildren, Sara Stockinger (Ryan), Alison Sklarczyk (Ben), Greta Favara (Anthony), Lorna King (Kris) and Robert Fischer. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Isaac Stockinger, Morgan Sklarczyk and Dane Sklarczyk.

Services for Pat will be held at 12:00 p.m., with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 17 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Rev. Creede Hinshaw officiating. Burial will be at Kempton Cemetery.

The family requests that masks be worn while at the visitation and funeral.

Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Pat to the Tipton High School Band, 619 S. Main Street, Tipton, Indiana, 46072; Tipton County 4-H Program, 1200 S. Main Street, Tipton, Indiana, 46072; or a charity of the donor’s choosing.

Pat’s family would like to thank the staff at IU North Hospital and Dr. Michael Harper for their compassionate care.