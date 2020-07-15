Pamela S. Shalley, 69, of Macy, IN, (Nyona Lake), passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born June 22, 1951 to Louis and Mildred (Coblentz) Hankemeier. She first married Donald E. Binney. He preceded her in death in February of 2007. She later married Terry Shalley in May of 2010 and he survives.
Pam retired from Community Howard Regional Health as a scheduler with several years’ service. She was also a hairdresser and had worked at Regis Salon in Kokomo and in her home. She enjoyed fishing, crafts, painting and was a gifted writer.
Surviving family include her husband, Terry Shalley of Nyona Lake and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, two sisters and her first husband Don Binney.
No services are scheduled at this time. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to Pamela's family, please visit our floral store.