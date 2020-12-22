Pamela K. Brewer, 66 of Kokomo, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at St. Vincent Kokomo. Graveside services will be Monday December 28, 2020 at Kokomo Memorial Park cemetery at 10:30am with Pastor Joe Wampler officiating.
Q: Have the Billikens proven they are better than a top-30 or top-40 team in the country? That loss at Minnesota did not looked like a ranked team. What about Illinois? Legit, or over-ranked?
Q: Why do you shoot down every proposed trade idea the chat comes up with to improve the Cardinals?
Q: If the Cardinals do bring back Yadier Molina, can they get him to agree in writing that he is the eight-hole hitter?
Q: Do the Cardinals realize they are in a spot where they might need to win some fans back once the ballpark reopens?
Boise State was already searching for a new athletic director. The school will now reportedly be looking for a new football coach as well.
Ma'Jon Wright, who flashed potential for the Arizona Wildcats, left the UA and entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he feels fine after getting a Covid-19 vaccine and is very confident in the efficacy of the Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines.
Televangelist Pat Robertson sided against Trump in his false election conspiracies, saying that Trump lives in an "alternate reality."
Clawson, who was nearing the end of his fourth season at Bowling Green, was among a handful of candidates who were interviewed before Barry Alvarez eventually settled on Utah State’s Gary Andersen.
Q: What do you think about Yadier Molina asking fans which team he should play for next season on Instagram?
Q: If the Cardinals do bring back Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina, should they change their stance on legacy players after that? Good teams tend to let players go a year too early instead of holding on to them too late.