Pamela Jean Morris, age 66, of Tipton, Indiana, was surrounded by love from her daughter and husband as she passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at IU Health Methodist Hospital after an extended illness.

Pamela was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 25, 1954 to Henry & Kathleen (Parke) Dreher. She was the second of their five children. Pam lived in multiple states during her childhood as well as outside of the United States as the family moved several times due to her father’s career with Armco Steel.

Pamela graduated from Middletown High School in Middletown, Ohio, the Class of 1972. She then attended Hanover College where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in English. While at Hanover, Pam was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. After college, Pam returned to Middletown, Ohio where she worked at La Comedia Dinner Theatre. She married her first husband, Stanley Pottenger, in 1977 and in 1984 they welcomed their daughter, Cecilee. Pam became a resident of Tipton, Indiana in 1986 after living in Germany for two years while Stan was stationed there with the Army. She began working at Pioneer Hi-Bred International shortly after moving to Tipton. For more than 25 years, she worked in many capacities there to support the agricultural sales process. At the time of her death, Pam was the church secretary for the First Presbyterian Churches in Tipton and Elwood, Indiana. Pamela married Mark A. Morris on March 16, 2013.

Pam was an intelligent, engaging, energetic and vibrant person. She had a quick wit and a playful sense of humor that she shared with everyone she encountered. She was also a very giving and loving person who cared deeply about her family and community. Although it is something that is said about many, Pam truly lit up a room when she entered it. Pam had many interests and hobbies including: the arts (specifically theatre), baking, all things Elvis Presley related, flower gardening, and her cats. She was also an avid reader. After moving to Tipton, Pam became a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Tipton. She was an active member there serving in many ways including as a Deacon, Elder, and the Clerk of Session. She also found herself involved in and coordinating many different ministry programs at the church over the years.

In 1998, Pam became a member of the Tipton Community Theatre. She enjoyed acting in, directing, and being the “Ticket Queen” for many shows over the years. Pamela served TCT in many capacities including being the President of the TCT Board of Directors and the TCT Business Manager. During Pamela’s tenure at TCT, she worked alongside many others who shared her commitment to helping its programming grow and seeing the organization provide professional level performances for the local area.

Those left to carry on Pamela’s legacy of love are her husband, Mark A. Morris; her daughter, Cecilee (Patrick) Henderson, grandchildren, Hannah Henderson, Noah Walker, Olivia Henderson, Luke Walker, and Hope Walker; siblings,Cynthia (John) McCune, Jennifer (Daniel) Patrick, Kimberly Dreher, James (Jessica) Dreher; mother-in-law, Doris Morris, brother-in-law,Todd (Kristen) Morris, sister-in-law, Cheri Morris, former husband, Stanley Pottenger, former mother-in-law Janice Pottenger, former son-in-law Jeffrey Walker, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other family members. Also very dear to Pamela were her step-daughters, Megan (Austin) Collins and Paige (Garrett) Owens and their children: Brantley Collins, Colton Collins, Kennedy Collins, and William Owens.

Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, Henry & Kathleen Dreher, brother-in-law, Richard Morris, and her former father-in-law, Howard Pottenger.

Due to restrictions related to the pandemic, a private family service was held by her daughter, Cecilee, on Sunday, November 29, 2020. The video of the service is linked below as well as a Life Celebration video prepared by the staff at Young-Nichols. Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Pam with her family. Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home and Young-Nichols Funeral Home are honored to serve Pam’s family.

Memorial donations in Pam’s memory should be made to the Tipton Community Theatre, P.O. Box 204, Tipton, Indiana, 46072.