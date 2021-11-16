Pamela Jean Gang, 73, Kokomo, passed away at 8:13 am on Monday November 8, 2021, at her home. Pamela was born on August 15, 1948, in Kokomo, to the late Jack and Geraldine (Lawson) Deshon.
Pamela was a 1966 graduate of Western High School. She worked on the loading docks at Delco Electronics and retired after 33 years of service. She enjoyed fishing, reading, and playing the lottery. She loved spending time with her family and was an avid lover of music.
Pamela is survived by her son, Jack (Sherry Lillard) Paul; sister, Keita (Roger) Davis; granddaughter, Kiersten (Chris) Bratcher; seven grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Geraldine; and her son, Robert Paul.
A funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Friday November 12, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Friends may visit with the family from 11 am to 1 pm on Friday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.