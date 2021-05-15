Pamela J. (Westfall) Baldwin, 81, Kokomo, passed away surrounded by loving family, Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 12:39 pm. She was born July 19, 1939 to the late Robert and Berniece (Keith) Westfall. On January 28, 1961, in Kokomo, she married Weldy C. “Jip” Baldwin Jr., and he preceded her in death on December 16, 2019.
Pamela graduated from Kokomo High School. She worked at Delco Electronics for 28 years and retired in 1993. Pamela enjoyed many years as a member of the Eastern Star. She also enjoyed reading, especially Danielle Steele novels. She loved spending time with her family and the many miniature schnauzers she had through the years.
Pamela is survived by her children, Steven (Delene) Nay, Cindy Hartman, and Kevin (Rene) Baldwin; step-daughters, Dawn Moss and Duree (Rex) Lee; grandchildren, Michele Ables, Justin (Breanne) Gingerich, Christopher Nay, Timmi Cabe, Cole Baldwin, Josh (Cara) Lee and Zach (Paige) Lee; great-grandchildren, Tyler Ables, Kirsten Ables, Gabriele Cabe, Luke Cabe, Emily Hunt, Caleb Obenchain, Teagan Obenchain, Tanessa Obenchain, Caden Lee, Kaylynn Castle and Gauge Castle; nieces, Shannon Smith, Nickie Westfall and Danielle Westfall; sister-in-law, Sharon Catron; and brother-in-law, Duke Baldwin.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Roger Westfall; sons-in-law, Max Hartman and Darrell Moss and numerous brothers and sisters- in-law.
The family would like to thank every one at Compassus for the loving care they gave us and our Mother.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm Tuesday May 18, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. You can also view the service via webcast by going to Pamela’s obituary on our website www.shirleyandstout.com. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12-1:30 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Pamela’s memory to Compassus Hospice. Messages of condolences may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com
