Pamela Colleen Wilkison, 70, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on November 4, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1950 in Sharpsville, IN the daughter of Bob and Claris Wilkison.
Surviving relatives include a sister Judy Wilkinson, which she loved very much; two brothers David Wilkinson and John Wilkinson; daughter Shannon Styer and son Brian Morgan; Angie Creamer, Brad Carstensen and Levi Creamer (moms little munch-kin)
She loved the Lord and now is with Him. We will miss her and she will never be forgotten. Goodbye momma see ya soon.
Private arrangements are being handled by Ellers Mortuary.