Osrow Prince, a lifetime resident of Windfall died on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Autumnwood Village in Tipton. He was born in Cabell, Kentucky on September 21, 1935 to Ed & Zona (Snow) Prince, making him 85 years old at the time of his passing.
His family moved to the Windfall community while he was a young boy and he lived there until health forced him to move to Tipton for the last few years. To quote from an article in the July 25, 2001 edition of the Tipton Tribune by Gene F. Conrad, “He is the consummate world traveler – not bad for a guy who considers Windfall and Tipton County the absolute greatest place to be. If there’s a more renowned hometown fellow that Osrow Prince, he either hasn’t been born or else he’s in permanent hiding.”
Osrow was a 1954 graduate of Windfall High School who served in the U.S. Army from 1957-59; coached Windfall Little League baseball for over 20 years; retired from Fisher Body in Marion after 30-plus years, and was an active member of the Windfall Christian Church since 1952. He was member of the Windfall Lions Club for over 40 years and continued with that when it merged with the Greentown Lions Club. He was also a great supporter of Windfall and Tri-Central High School sports. For over 45 years he ran the game clock and kept score for both schools. He was a supporter of the Backpack Blessings ministry.
Osrow is survived by his sister Pam (Flood) Disney along with numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Billy & Dewey Prince, Kenneth, Karen, Loral and Thomas Duckworth and David Flood.
A graveside service for Osrow will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 2 at Brookside Cemetery with Rev. Carl Roudebush presiding. Burial will follow with military honors presided by the U.S. Army and the Tipton American Legion. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Prince family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions in Osrow’s memory may be made to the Windfall Christian Church, 211 N. Independence Street, Windfall, Indiana, 46076.