Orza Mark Wogerman Jr., 57, went to be with God through Jesus and his eternal family on Monday, February 17. He was born on November 22, 1962, to the late Orza Sr and Freda Wogerman. Mark lived in Kokomo all of his life taking care of his family; they were his passion. He worked construction in his younger years and went on working as an auto body technician for Wilkerson's in Kokomo, Butler Auto in Carmel, and Abra in Kokomo. He enjoyed his prayer group with the guys at work, watching Nascar, camping, fishing, riding his Harley with his wife, going to Pacer and Colts games with his son, and driving his truck, "Marshmallow."
Mark is survived by his wife Stephanie of 26 years; his son, Austin; daughters April (Ron) Arnwine, Heather (Eric) Hall, and Eva Arnwine; brothers Rodney and Destry Wogerman; sisters, Lisa (Donnie) Wilson and Marsha (Chuck) Calhoun; brother-in-laws David (Kathy) Allison, Ron (Ann) Worley, and Tim (Saraya) Davis; sister-in-law Lesley Allison; as well as his precious grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins and his best friend, Bob Catt.
Preceding Mark in death are his parents and sister, Brenda (Wogerman) McKee and his niece, Shanay Goff.
A public visitation will be held at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S Webster St, at 1pm on Saturday, February 22, with a graveside service to follow at North Union Cemetery, Kokomo.