Orville P. Butcher, 68, of Kokomo passed away on November 11, 2021 at St. Vincent Heart Center. He was born on April 19, 1953 in Kokomo to Chester and Waunetta (Norris) Butcher.
Orville worked at the YWCA. He loved watching WWE wrestling, stock car racing and playing computer games.
Survivors include his brothers Joe (Nancy) Butcher of Russiaville and Lester Butcher Jr.; along with several nieces and nephews; and close friend Jennifer Tygart.
Orville was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Waunetta Butcher; sisters Leota, Vickie, and Frances Butcher; and brothers Chester and Lester Butcher Sr.
Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, Nov, 17, 2021 from 4 to 8 pm at Ellers Mortuary on Webster Street. Funeral services will be at 1 pm on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at Ellers Mortuary with Pastor Steve Walker officiating. Cremation will follow the funeral services. Donations can be made to the American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.