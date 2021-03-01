Oral Smith

O.E. Buck Smith, aged 71, entered his eternal rest February 25, 2021, after a long battle with illness. Buck, who treasured and loved his family, is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife, Debbie, and their three wonderful children: Michael, Christy (and Mark Jacobs), and Melanie (and Daniel Lewis), twelve grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Surviving also are Buck’s four sisters: Lucy, Helen, Janet, and Mary. After serving in Vietnam with the Marines, he worked at Haynes Int., where he was known as “O.E.” Buck was also a lifetime member of HCVVO. Buck will receive a private service due to COVID, but a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations should be redirected towards the HCVVO’s Healing Field.

Tags