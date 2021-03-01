O.E. Buck Smith, aged 71, entered his eternal rest February 25, 2021, after a long battle with illness. Buck, who treasured and loved his family, is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife, Debbie, and their three wonderful children: Michael, Christy (and Mark Jacobs), and Melanie (and Daniel Lewis), twelve grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Surviving also are Buck’s four sisters: Lucy, Helen, Janet, and Mary. After serving in Vietnam with the Marines, he worked at Haynes Int., where he was known as “O.E.” Buck was also a lifetime member of HCVVO. Buck will receive a private service due to COVID, but a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations should be redirected towards the HCVVO’s Healing Field.
More from this section
Most Recent
- Bryan Cranston still experiencing COVID-19 side-effects
- Prince Philip transferred to different hospital for testing and observation of heart condition
- UPDATES: Tucson-area coronavirus developments, March 1: What we know
- Daniel Kaluuya felt 'mad' during tech glitch at Golden Globes
- Tony Hadley hasn't received his MBE
- Cardi B up for Lizzo collaboration - but in her own time
- Mahalia 'cannot believe' she's nominated for same Grammy as Beyonce
- Penny Jo Foust
- Oral Smith
- Judith Arlene Sagarsee Evans
Most Popular
Articles
- Mind Your Manners: States with the Rudest Drivers (2021)
- Six more arrested in connection to Kokomo murder
- Kokomo woman recovering after being hospitalized with COVID for 63 days
- Prostitution sting results in 22 men cited at Cook County hotel, police say
- New nonprofit to house victims of sex trafficking, exploitation
- Kokomo Engine Plant to launch in fourth quarter
- KCP employee transforms trailer to put on benefit fish fries
- KCP employee coordinates events for Block Party
- A decade of success: Heads of Stellantis powertrain, transmission reflect on past 10 years as company enters new decade
- Man stabbed in road rage incident
Images
Videos
Collections
- Stellantis: Kokomo Casting Plant
- Stellantis: Kokomo Engine Plant
- Stellantis: Tipton Transmission Plant
- Stellantis: Kokomo Transmission Plant
- Stellantis: Indiana Transmission Plant
- Kokomo Perspective – February 24 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo Perspective – February 17 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo Perspective – March 3 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo Perspective – February 10 Issue – Mugshots
- February Coupons 2021
CNN's Alex Marquardt reports that three names were removed from a US intelligence report on the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi without explanation.
Penny Jo Foust, 53, Kokomo, entered into eternal rest on February 26, 2021. She was born November 25, 1967, to James Robert and Edwina (Wood) Foust, who survive. On June 20, 2009, she married her great love, Roger Bradley Bess. He preceded her in death on July 22, 2015.
O.E. Buck Smith, aged 71, entered his eternal rest February 25, 2021, after a long battle with illness. Buck, who treasured and loved his family, is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife, Debbie, and their three wonderful children: Michael, Christy (and Mark Jacobs), and Melanie (and…
Judith Arlene Sagarsee Evans, 83, Michigantown, said goodnight here and good morning in Heaven as the angels escorted her home at 10:17 pm Friday, February 26, 2021. She was born in Kokomo, on June 2, 1937, to Paul James and Beulah M. (Ennis) Morris. On September 18, 1953, she married Claude…
Dwight D. Dehart, 74, of Kokomo, passed away at 5:52 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at his home. He was born March 19, 1946, in Smilax, Kentucky, to Caleb and Bessie (Witt) Dehart.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mind Your Manners: States with the Rudest Drivers (2021)
- Six more arrested in connection to Kokomo murder
- Kokomo woman recovering after being hospitalized with COVID for 63 days
- Prostitution sting results in 22 men cited at Cook County hotel, police say
- New nonprofit to house victims of sex trafficking, exploitation
- Kokomo Engine Plant to launch in fourth quarter
- KCP employee transforms trailer to put on benefit fish fries
- KCP employee coordinates events for Block Party
- A decade of success: Heads of Stellantis powertrain, transmission reflect on past 10 years as company enters new decade
- Man stabbed in road rage incident
Images
Videos
Collections
- Stellantis: Kokomo Casting Plant
- Stellantis: Kokomo Engine Plant
- Stellantis: Tipton Transmission Plant
- Stellantis: Kokomo Transmission Plant
- Stellantis: Indiana Transmission Plant
- Kokomo Perspective – February 24 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo Perspective – February 17 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo Perspective – March 3 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo Perspective – February 10 Issue – Mugshots
- February Coupons 2021
Jesse McKinley, Albany bureau chief at The New York Times, speaks about the second accusation of sexual harassment against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the texts and emails shared between Cuomo and his accuser, Charlotte Bennett.
As more students go back to school for the first time during the pandemic, many parents may be wondering what to expect. Here are some tips to get you prepared.
Belqees Al-Doais, a young mother from Yemen, won the 2017 US diversity visa lottery. Then, Trump's travel ban dashed her dreams of moving to America. Now, she wants a second chance.
Wolf Alice singer Ellie Rowsell has revealed she's been trolled since making accusations against Marilyn Manson.
Jessica Brown Findlay has opened up about her "micro" wedding, revealing it was "wonderful".
Ex-UofA star Deandre Ayton scores 22 points Sunday as Suns win to move closer to first place.
With a late Sunday commitment from the Georgia standout, the Tigers' 2022 recruiting class is now No. 14 in the nation, according to Rivals.com.
Game day essentials, from projected starting lineups to storylines and series history, ahead of the Arizona Wildcats' road game against Oregon on Monday.