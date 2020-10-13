Opal Faye Abney, of Harlan, KY, passed away at her residence surrounded by her family in Kokomo, Indiana on Monday, October 12, 2020. She was born January 25, 1943 to the late Charles V. Blanton and Grace (Cooper) Blanton in Harlan, KY. She married Denzil Abney Sr. on August 14, 1961 in KY. They were married for 52 years before his passing.
Opal loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed yardwork, playing cards with Denzil, Preston, and Carol, and enjoyed trips to Vegas where she would shop with Gwen, Carol, and Teresa. She stayed in contact with her friends and classmates of Berea Kentucky Foundation and enjoyed their reunions. She and Teresa also enjoyed online shopping during the quarantine months. Surviving her are children Denzil Abney Jr. (Patti), Teresa F. Smith, and Jeffrey S. Abney, brother and sister Charles Blanton Jr. and Anna Sue Florek, grandchildren Denzil J. Abney, Joseph S. Rigsby, Andrew D. Rigsby, and Benny Hillis, great grandchildren Aubree Hillis, Brantley Hillis, Jalen Hillis, Baily Hensley, Kayla Hensley and Quincy Hensley, niece and nephew Gwendolyn Abney-Cunningham and Mike Miller and 23 additional nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her husband Denzil Sr., her parents, son Dennis Abney, siblings Alton Short, Corda L Millican, Carolyn Abney, and Jerry L. Blanton, and granddaughter Nichole F. Hensley.
A visitation for Opal will take place at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 12pm to 1pm. There will be a graveside service at Albright cemetery at 1:30pm with Pastor Dave Osborn officiating.