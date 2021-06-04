Opal D. Lundy, 86, joined family in Heaven on May 30, 2021. We are comforted with the knowledge that Opal was able to pass away at home, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born November 9, 1934 in Warren County, Kentucky to James Willie and Mildred Mae (Garrett) Horton. Opal married the love of her life, Robert “Frank” Lundy on November 20, 1965.

Opal lived a large majority of her life raising a house full of children in Windfall, Indiana. She worked in Kokomo at Delco Electronics retiring in 1994. She and Frank moved to the Florida panhandle where they enjoyed retirement until his passing. Opal moved closer to home – Louisville, Kentucky – where she remained until she earned her wings.

She loved to travel, garden, sew quilts, and spend time with family. Everyone can remember tomatoes and homemade biscuits sitting on her kitchen table – day or night. Her door was always open. She didn’t know a stranger. Lending a helping hand, working hard, and walking her beloved dog Lady were things she enjoyed every day.

Opal was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one brother, James Horton.

Opal is survived by her children and their spouses, James & Rose Lundy, Darlene & Andrew Page, DeDe & Denny Barnes, Max & Martha Lundy, Frankie Lundy, and Robert & Elizabeth Lundy. Also surviving are three sisters, a brother, and spouses: Alline (Jim) Curry, Willie Mae (Carlton) Long, Emma Waddell, and AJ (Joetta) Johnson.

Beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Crystal, Ryan, Autumn, Morgan, Jacob, Madeline, and Sophia Finney; Tory, Christie, and Lyla DuVarney; Chad, Nicole, Jorja, and Holland Clouser; Amber Clouser & Kevan, Eliza, and Keira Crawley; Kaelyn, Doug, Lora, William, and James Warrner & Michael Greenlee; Max Lundy, Jr.; Jonah Lundy; Joseph and Michelle Lundy; Chandler Atkins; Mathew Atkins; Lucas Lundy; Benjamin Lundy; and Ava Lundy, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Lundy family with Opal’s arrangements.

Private graveside services will be held for the immediate family at Brookside Cemetery.