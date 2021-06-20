Opal Beatrice (Gaskins) Temple, 87, passed away peacefully at home and went home to be with our Heavenly Father in the early morning of Friday June 18, 2021. She was born April 3, 1934, in Ella, KY, the daughter of the late Alvin and Maryanne (Williams) Gaskins. On June 16, 1956, she married Bud R. Temple, and he preceded her in death on October 24, 2007.
Opal was a homemaker and cared for her husband and five children. She formerly attended Sonrise Worship Center in Galveston, which she and her husband helped start the church. She enjoyed listening to Gospel music and reading her Bible. Opal loved babysitting and looking after other children when needed. She volunteered at the VFW Post and was a part of the Ladies Auxiliary.
Opal is survived by her children, Gloria (Tim) Baker, Kokomo, Ruben E. Temple, Russiaville, Michael (Deana) Temple, Oklahoma City, OK, Amy (Doug) Lewe, New London; grandchildren, Mindi (Nathan) Conaway, Keith (Sara) Barnett, Dean Jackson, Heather (Steve) Zach, Jacob Lewe, Madison Lewe, Kirena Lewe, Brandy (Ryan) Seals, Angel Debusk, Ryan (Armida) Debusk; 19 great-grandchildren. She was known as aunt Opal and grandma Opal to many people special to her over the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, six siblings, daughter, Angelia Jackson, and son-in-law, Eldon Jackson.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 pm Wednesday June 23, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main Street, Russiaville IN 46979. Funeral service will be held at 11 am Thursday June 24, 2021, at the funeral home, with Pastor Jeff Tinney officiating. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Opal’s memory to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 28, Military Foundation, or Emergency Management. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Opal's family, please visit our floral store.