Onas W. Conwell, II, 78, Kokomo, passed away at 9:41 am Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born June 1, 1942, in New London, Indiana, the son of the late Onas W. & Mary Kathleen (Ransofer) Conwell. On November 27, 1981, in Howard County, he married Mary M. Wolfenbarger, who survives.
Onas was a 1960 graduate of Western High School. He worked for General Motors before becoming a police officer, retiring in 1999 from the Kokomo Police Department after 31 years of service. Onas was a member of the Kokomo F.O.P. and enjoyed fishing, watching boats launch and playing UNO.
Along with his wife Mary, Onas is also survived by his children, Monte (Melissa) Conwell, Monica Fausett and Stacey Paul; grandchildren, Sarah Deckard, Holly Tyler, Chelsea Foster, Thomas Fausett, Bradley Fausett, Tiffany Fausett, Brandon Fausett, Tristan Fausett and Jessica (Kyle) Tinker; several great grandchildren including his special great-granddaughter, Rilynn Tinker; and siblings, Joan (Phillip) Lake and Jim (Donna) Conwell, along with several nieces and nephews.
Onas was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Jean Alexander and Larry Conwell.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Steve Branstutter officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm Wednesday, at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 11:00 am in Dyer Cemetery in Luttrell, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made in Onas’ memory to the Kokomo F.O.P. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
