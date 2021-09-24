Omer Lee Otto, 67, Greentown, gained his Heavenly wings, Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 5:30am at St. Vincent Ascension Hospital in Kokomo. He was born August 21, 1954 in Kokomo to Henry and Mary (Gingerich) Otto. He married Kathy Gingerich on February 18, 1977, whom he loved more than anything, and she survives.

Omer was a truck driver and owned O.K. Trucking along with his wife until his retirement earlier this year. He was a member of Crossroads Church and enjoyed woodworking and collecting, working on, and driving antique tractors. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, which he adored.

Along with his wife of 44 years, Omer is survived by his daughters, Crystal (Jeff) Steiner of Fishers, Kimberly Ingle of Greentown; son, Jared (Ashley) Otto of Converse; brothers Elmer (Treva) Otto and Marvin (Mary) Otto both of Kokomo; and grandchildren, Lauryn and Alexandra Steiner, Greyson and Gabryelle Ingle, and Cooper and Adleigh Otto.

He was preceded in death by his parents and father and mother-in-law, Walter and Florence Gingerich.

Funeral services celebrating Omer’s life will be held at 2pm, Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Bethany Fellowship School, 5169 N County Road 600 E, Greentown. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, 2-8pm and Sunday from 1pm until the time of the service at Bethany School. Pastor Lee Miller will officiate. Burial will follow at Christner Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Valley of Grace.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the ICU nurses, doctors and staff of St. Vincent Ascension Hospital for their care of Omer during his time there.

Hasler & Stout Funeral Home 112 E. Main St. Greentown is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.hasler-stout.com.