Omer J. Leisure, 96 of Elwood, Indiana died Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital. He was born in Tipton County at the family home on July 7, 1924 to Ray David and Audie Ester (Lewis) Leisure. Omer met Marjorie Isabelle Doggett and later they married on December 22, 1951. She preceded him in death on January 27, 2001.
Omer worked at ExCello as a machinist in the factory. He also spent numerous hours farming in eastern Tipton County. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War, enlisting from December 29, 1948 until November of 1951. He was a Gunnery Sergeant which sparked his interest in guns later in life. He attended Hobbs Christian Church.
Omer leaves behind two daughters, Denise Rae Leisure of Speedway and Jody M. Hutcheson and husband Jack of Kokomo. He has two grandsons, Jack Hutcheson III and Zachary Hutcheson, four great-grandchildren include Addyson May Hutcheson, Jackson Thomas Hutcheson, Penelope Ann Hutcheson and Mila May Hutcheson.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie, a sister Betty Rice and two brothers, David and Richard Leisure.
A graveside service with military rites will be conducted at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton on Saturday, September 26 at 1:15 p.m. Steve Brown will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Young-Nichols Funeral Home.
Wearing of masks and social distancing is required and Young-Nichols Funeral Home will provide you a mask if you do not have one.
The funeral will be taped and everyone is invited to watch the service later on Saturday by following the link on Omer’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences for the family may also be left.
Memorial donations may be made to the Tipton Animal Shelter C/O the Tipton County Foundation, P.O. Box 412, Tipton, Indiana, 46072.