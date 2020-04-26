Omar Lee England, 85, of Kokomo, passed away at 7:19 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home. He was born December 12, 1934, in Kokomo, to William P. and Vivian P. (Lessik) England. On July 3, 1955, he married Maribel M. Doggett, at the Windfall United Methodist Church, and she preceded him in death on November 22, 2004.
Omar was a 1953 graduate of Kokomo High School and served on the Kokomo Fire Department for 28 years, retiring in 1989. He took great pride and was thankful that he was able to serve the city of Kokomo as a firefighter. He had also worked as manager of Freshens Yogurt in the Kokomo Mall for eight years. Omar enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Florida. He was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church, the Kokomo Travel Club, the Retired Police & Firefighters Association, and a former member of the Masons and the Scottish Rite.
Survivors include his son, Darin A. (Christine) England, of Minneapolis, Minnesota; granddaughter, Ella May England; close companion, Betty McCarter; and Betty’s children, David (Debra) Schmitt, of Kokomo, and Mike (Cathy) McCarter, of Kokomo.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Shelley Nichols; brothers, Rue England and Gene England; and sister, Margaret England.
Private services will be held. Burial will take place in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Omar’s memory to Main Street United Methodist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
