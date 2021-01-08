Oliver Wendell Myers Jr. "Sonny", 77 of Sharpsville, passed away at St. Vincent Kokomo, on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. He was born to the late Oliver W. Myers Sr. and Jennie (Dilts) Myers on September 17, 1943 in Kokomo. He married Pauline (Smith) Myers on November 27, 1971 in Kokomo. They have shared 49 years together and she survives.
Oliver graduated from Kokomo High School. He served in the Unites States Army for six years. He was a member of the New London Masonic Lodge #283, Shriners, Scottish Rite, and Lions Club for several years. Oliver enjoyed fishing, and tinkering with anything he could get his hands on. He was a loving father and grandfather. He loved and adored his special granddaughter, Makenzie Myers.
Surviving him is wife; Pauline, sons; E.B. Myers, Oliver Myers III "Buddy" (Stacy), and David Easterly,10 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, sisters; Roberta Deutsch, Pam Lytle, and Sharon McIntyre, and brother; Charles Myers.
He was preceded in death by three sisters; Joan, Carolyn, and Martha.
Funeral services for Oliver will take place Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel at 11am. with Pastor Terry Russell officiating. Visitation will be accepted from 10-11am prior to the service. There will be a Masonic ceremony beginning at 11am. with the New London Masonic Lodge #283 presenting. Burial will take place at Liberty Baptist cemetery.
Restrictions imposed by the state of Indiana due to the Coronavirus, limits 25 people in the building at any given time. Strict adherence will be observed. Please come knowing you may be asked to wait outside until an Ellers Mortuary staff member invites you to enter.
Please, in lieu of flowers, make contributions towards the Indiana Kidney, Heart, or Lung Association's.