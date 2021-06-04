Oliver “Joe” Joseph Greer, 83, Russiaville, passed away 8:40 pm Wednesday June 2, 2021, at his home. He was born March 4, 1938, in Howard County, IN, the son of the late Oliver and Phavilla (Elliott) Greer. On April 27, 1973, he married Marsha Courtney at St. John Lutheran Church in Elwood, and she survives.
Joe was a 1956 graduate of Western High School. He retired from Chrysler Corp. where he worked as a metallurgist. Joe also worked at Martin’s Hardware in Russiaville. He attended church at Russiaville United Methodist Church, where he once served as treasurer and assisted with scripture readings. Joe was a 50-year member of the Russiaville Masonic Lodge #82 and was awarded the Master of Quarry. He held positions of office as a past master, treasurer, and secretary. He also once served on the Russiaville Volunteer Fire Department. Joe enjoyed woodworking, puzzles, and time spent with his family.
In addition to his wife Marsha, Joe is survived by his siblings, Pat (Liston) Walls, Mary Goldsperry; special son, Donnie Parvin and his family; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Greer, sisters, Martha (Orris) Thompson, Bessie (Pete) Aldridge; brothers-in-law, Michael Courtney, Sam Goldsperry; nieces, Kim Guy, Jessie Danielle Miller; and nephew, Joe David Miller.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Compassion Care Givers, Janelle Hunsucker, Angela Strop, Laurie Rayl, and CNA Andreas Winston for the amazing care given to Joe.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 to 4 pm on Thursday June 10, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main Street, Russiaville IN. Memorial service will be held at 4 pm on Thursday at the funeral home, with Pastor Anne Kumeh officiating. Masonic rites will be provided by the Russiaville Masonic Lodge #82. Contributions may be made in Joe's memory to the Russiaville Masonic Lodge #82 or the Russiaville United Methodist Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
