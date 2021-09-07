Oliver Bryant Shacklee, infant son of Justin Shacklee and Shannon Lohning, was stillborn at 12:11 am on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, Kokomo.
Oliver is survived by his loving parents, Justin and Shannon; siblings, Emma, Boston, and Charleigh Shacklee; grandparents, Jeff and Teri Lohning, and David and Michelle Shacklee; aunts, Mallory (Brandon) Wicker, and Nichole (Joel) Nevins; and several cousins.
Services will be held at 5pm Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd. Friends may visit with the family from 3-5 pm on Thursday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.