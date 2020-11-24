Olive Viola Smith, 83, Kokomo, passed away 7:35am, Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Golden Living Center Sycamore Village. She was born on August 14, 1937, in Cass County, to Andrew and Maggie (Jones) Birnell. She married Robert Smith on March 22, 1957. He preceded her in death.
Viola was a graduate of Walton High School. She worked at the Lewis Cass High School Cafeteria for several years until her retirement in 1989. She enjoyed reading, word-find and jigsaw puzzles, playing cards, and camping. She loved her family and was at her happiest during family gatherings and when family came to visit.
Viola is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Curtis) Schnieb, of Flora; son, Robert Eugene Smith, of Walton; sons-in-law, Larry Cunningham and Dan Woolever; seventeen grandchildren; several great-grandkids; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Joetta Woolever and Patricia Cunningham; and son, Charles Smith.
Funeral service will be held, 1pm, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington. Pastor John Newman will officiate. Burial will follow at Walton I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11am until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left at www.stoutandson.com.
