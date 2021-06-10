Olive Maxine Scott, 102, Sharpsville, passed away 12:50 pm Tuesday June 8, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton, IN. She was born February 6, 1919, in Sheridan, IN, the daughter of the late Walter Isaac and Mary Joe (Lidy) Hulet. On August 17, 1937, she married Cleo Edward Scott in Kokomo, IN, and he preceded her in death in 1979.
Maxine attended Kokomo School Corp. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church. She held jobs at Tipton Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital. She retired from K-Mart, where she worked at the lunch counter.
Maxine is survived by her son, Max Edward (Vera) Scott; daughter-in-law, Bobbie Scott; sisters, Judith Hulet Lewis, Lottie Brian, Karen Nelson; grandchildren, Marita Stull, Phillip Scott, Steven Scott, Jerry Scott Jr., Jeffrey Scott, Jason Scott; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Jerry L. Scott; siblings, Edmund Hulet, John Hulet, Evelyn Scott, Helen Fowler, George William “Bill” Hulet, Vivian Josephine Luckey, Betty Ellen Renia, Robert “Bob” Hulet, Walter Isaac Hulet, May, and Faye.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5 to 7 pm Monday June 14, 2021, at Stout & Son – Sharpsville Chapel, 204 N. Church Street, Sharpsville, IN 46068. Funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday June 15, 2021, at the funeral home with an hour of visitation from 12 pm until the start of the service. Burial will follow in Sharpsville Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Olive's family, please visit our floral store.