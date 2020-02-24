Ogden H. Alley, 82, of Kokomo, passed away on February 15, 2020 at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born to Ogden W. and Carolyn (Vondersaar) Alley on January 27, 1938, in Kokomo. Ogden graduated from Kokomo High School in 1955, later marrying Libby (McCutcheon) Alley on January 3, 1964, who preceded him in death on August 12, 1988. Ogden worked as a heavy equipment operator and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 103B, for 57 years. He loved going to farm auctions in Howard and Tipton counties.
He is survived by two step-sons, Pat McCutcheon, Lexington, SC, and Mike (Donna) McCutcheon, Valparaiso, IN; a brother, Ron Alley, Kokomo; sister Rosalie (Larry) Childs, Greentown; nephews Jeff (Judy) Childs, Kent Childs, and Chris (Debbie) Matchett; nieces, Kelley Jacobsen and Kate Childs; and 6 grandchildren. Ogden will be missed by all who knew him.
Preceding Ogden in death was his parents, his wife, a step-daughter, Karen Nelson; and a sister, Joyce Matchett.
A graveside service will be held at Kokomo Memorial Park on Friday, February 21 at 11am.