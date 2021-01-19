Norman Virgil Pogue, 72, Kokomo, passed away at 3:43 p.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born February 23, 1948, in Mill Springs, Missouri, to Virgil and Frances (Heddy) Pogue. On September 6, 1969, he married Rose Marie Braeuner, in Altenburg, Missouri, and she survives.
Norman served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked at Chrysler as a machinist for 30 years before retiring. Norman enjoyed whittling and wood carving, loved hunting and fishing, and cherished spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Rose Marie Pogue, survivors include his sons, Steven Norman (Michelle) Pogue, Kenneth Wayne Pogue and Patrick Allen Pogue; grandchildren, Dakota Steven Pogue, Amber Pogue and Kenneth Pogue; siblings, Frieda Easter, Louise Langston, Bonnie Clemonds, Connie Shelton, Donna Proffitt and Dennis Pogue; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021, at the Southside Apostolic Church, 1716 E. Firmin St., Kokomo. Private services will be held with Rev. Keith Mosier officiating. Burial will take place in Marion National Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
