Norman Leon Cook, 52, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on July 20, 2020. He was born on January 10, 1968 in Elgin, IL the son of Raymond and Beverly (Smyser) Cook.
Surviving relatives include his mother, Beverly Cook of Kokomo, IN; one brother, Michael Cook (Karen) of Raleigh, NC; three nieces, Angelina; Allasandra; Aubrianna.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 AM Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.