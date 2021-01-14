Norman L. Cory

Norman Lesley Cory, 89, of Kokomo, IN passed away on January 12, 2021. He was born on September 5, 1931 in Mount Summit, Indiana, the son of Carleton Sr. and Orpha (Lesley) Cory. After graduating from Logansport High School in 1949, he attended Purdue. While at Purdue he received a two year degree in electronics and became an avid fan, even inspiring two of his grandsons to later attend Purdue. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Norm retired from Delco in 1993 after 37 years. As a second job he repaired electronic organs for Ramseyer Organ Company. He enjoyed mowing with his John Deere, and would let the grandkids ride on his lap. Norm insisted on working on his own cars and considered himself a "shade-tree" mechanic. He was a lifelong member of the Church of the Brethren and served in various capacities throughout his life; at the time of his death he was a member of the Kokomo Church of the Brethren. He enjoyed camping and was a member of Sycamore Sam's Chapter 13 and was the Indiana Good Sam's sound director for 6 years. Norm married the love of his life, Martha, on July 25,1954 at the Logansport Church of the Brethren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Carleton Cory Jr.; grandchildren, Wesley Cory and Isabella Weimer; brother-in-law, David Yeater; brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Marjorie Way; brother-in-law, Dale Woolever; 4 nieces and 2 nephews. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 66 years, Martha; children, Walt (Dee) Cory of Kokomo, Anita Cory Weimer of Kokomo; grandchildren, Jordan (Lauren) Cory of Westfield, Benjamin Cory of Kokomo, Lance Cory of Kokomo, Alexandra (Sean) Bidwell of Loveland, Ohio; former son-in-law, Michael Weimer of Loveland; sisters-in-law, Maxine Cory of Lafayette, Rena Woolever of Florida, Charlotte (Gary) Bowen of Logansport, Julie (Rex) Bowman of Indianapolis; and numerous nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, IN on Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue at the Kokomo Church of the Brethren on Monday, January 18, 2021 from 12:00 pm until the start of services at 1:00. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at Sunsetmemorygarden.com.
