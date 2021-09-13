Norman A. Schulenburg, 70, of Noblesville, and formerly of Tipton, died on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Noblesville. He was born in Tipton on December 29, 1950 to Orville & Esther (Beck) Schulenburg. Norman had previously lived in Atlanta and Zionsville.
Norman had been self-employed as an electrician. He was a graduate of Tipton High School in the Class of 1969 and was a member of Cornerstone Lutheran Church in Carmel.
Survivors include one sister and three brothers, Evelyn Benning (Carl), Avon, Kenneth Schulenburg (Pat), Tipton, Edgar Schulenburg, Tipton and Carl Schulenburg (Linda), New Palestine; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law, Sue Schulenburg.
Norman’s memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21 at Cornerstone Lutheran Church, 4850 E. Main Street, Carmel. The family will greet friends from 10:00 until the time of the service.
Norman will be buried with his parents in Fairview Cemetery in Tipton. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the family with Norman’s arrangements.